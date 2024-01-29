Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.60 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,553.21 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $854.20 billion and approximately $21.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.01 or 0.00557967 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00167595 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020541 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,612,812 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
