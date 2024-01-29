Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $16.36 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and $37,538.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00126651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

