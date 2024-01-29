Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.24

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $6.24 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

