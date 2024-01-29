BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $842.86 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002309 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002028 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000086 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $29,147,304.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.