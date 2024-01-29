BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.95

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 117280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
