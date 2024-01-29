BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.95

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 117280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,009,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.