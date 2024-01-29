Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.60

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

