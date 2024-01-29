Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Cadiz has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.97.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

