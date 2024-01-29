Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,911. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 17.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

