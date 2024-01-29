Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.54 million. Calix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.230 EPS.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.