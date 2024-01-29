Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q1 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.230 EPS.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $56.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 80.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

