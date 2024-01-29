Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 280,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 83,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,101. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.