Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 280,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
CMBM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 83,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,101. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
