Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.63.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.