Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -36.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

