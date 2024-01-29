Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

