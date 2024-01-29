Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.93.
About Cardinal Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.