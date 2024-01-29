CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. 22,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.