Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.5 days.

Shares of CADNF remained flat at $11.05 on Monday. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340. Cascades has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

