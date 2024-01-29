CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.83 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.83 million and $1.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017209 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,441.80 or 1.00029627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010956 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00203662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04951612 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,353,358.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

