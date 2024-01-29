Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,293,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

