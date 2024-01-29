Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Celularity Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of CELU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 1,000,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,293. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Celularity had a positive return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 1,226.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Celularity

Institutional Trading of Celularity

In related news, major shareholder Kok Thay Lim purchased 21,410,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $5,352,745.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,473,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,440.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celularity by 34.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,474,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 888,662 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84,928 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 148,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

