Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

CNTA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 380,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

