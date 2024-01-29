Centurion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $33,795.67 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00042152 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

