Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 616,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 88,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

