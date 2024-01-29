Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 616,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTY

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 88,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.