CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.41

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.21, with a volume of 120009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

