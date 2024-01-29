Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$12.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

