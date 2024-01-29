Cheviot Value Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.74. 7,870,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.