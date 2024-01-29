China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.
Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
