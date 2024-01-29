Citigroup Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $164.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

YUM stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.55. 1,481,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,305. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

