Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

