Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,966. The stock has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.