Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

