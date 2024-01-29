Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $13.97 on Monday. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

