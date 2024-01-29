CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

CLPS Incorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

About CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation ( NASDAQ:CLPS Free Report ) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

