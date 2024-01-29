Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cohu Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. 384,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

