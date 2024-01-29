Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 292.93 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.