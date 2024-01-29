COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 7.4 %

CMPS traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 1,373,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,984. The stock has a market cap of $710.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $398,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $106,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

