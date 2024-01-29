Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHCI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

