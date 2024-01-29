ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 4,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

