Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading Up 20%

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Coro Mining Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

About Coro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.