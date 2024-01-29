Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94.61 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.64 or 0.00022332 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and $94.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00083517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00029057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,656,073 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

