Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $3.70 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00022126 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $97.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00082132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00028589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,686,229 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

