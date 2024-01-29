Counos Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014180 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.