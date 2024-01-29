Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Coya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,533. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

