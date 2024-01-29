Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.61. 460,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,279. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Crane by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crane by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,105,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

