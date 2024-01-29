Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

CCAP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,062. The company has a market cap of $613.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $933,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

