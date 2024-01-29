Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

CCAP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,062. The company has a market cap of $613.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $933,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.