CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 5.8% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.57. 1,325,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,021,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

