Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
