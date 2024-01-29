CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 60,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 41,981 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The stock has a market cap of $912.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.61.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 124.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

