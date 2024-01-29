Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ CRKN remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $425,518.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.92. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $24.90.
Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.
