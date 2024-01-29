CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSP

Institutional Trading of CSP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

