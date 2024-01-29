CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

