Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Datatec Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

